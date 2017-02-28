Ed Sheeran and The Roots Sing "Shape of You" on Classroom Instruments

Jimmy Fallon's "Classroom Instruments" is a bit most people probably wouldn't mind seeing pop up a little more often. It's campy and ridiculous and fun. On Monday, for the first time since Metallica did "Enter Sandman" on classroom instruments back in November, Fallon revived the segment.
Monday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon featured Ed Sheeran and a wicked banana shaker performance. Along with the Roots and the show's host, Sheeran played his hit song "Shape of You" rearranged for classroom instruments. The performance arrived on the same day the song was found at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for the fifth straight week.
Half the fun of these segments is the makeshift arrangements the band comes up with. The most under-appreciated element? The instrument listings. No. Seriously. They're great. Like, did you know that Mark Kelley played xylophone, but don't think he's getting any solos if they do another song because Kamal Gray is the lead xylophone. He's first chair. That's just the way it is. And if you think they do that for fun, you're wrong. Everything played is listed. Like Black Thought was on tambourine and "Brown Hat." He played both. Don't steal his thunder.
Watch the full performance above and if you want to see who earned a kazoo credit on the track, check out the description on YouTube.
