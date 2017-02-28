Ed Sheeran and The Roots Sing "Shape of You" on Classroom Instruments

Half the fun of these segments is the makeshift arrangements the band comes up with. The most under-appreciated element? The instrument listings. No. Seriously. They're great. Like, did you know that Mark Kelley played xylophone, but don't think he's getting any solos if they do another song because Kamal Gray is the lead xylophone. He's first chair. That's just the way it is. And if you think they do that for fun, you're wrong. Everything played is listed. Like Black Thought was on tambourine and "Brown Hat." He played both. Don't steal his thunder.

Watch the full performance above and if you want to see who earned a kazoo credit on the track, check out the description on YouTube.