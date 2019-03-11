The Tallest Outdoor Observation Deck in the Western Hemisphere Is Coming to NYC

While New York offers all sorts of ways to take in the near-endless sights, none inspire fear quite like standing on a plate of glass more than 1,000 feet above the ground (though Times Square is objectively terrifying). But soon, you'll get to experience exactly that kind of sudden vertigo, thanks to a staggeringly tall outdoor observation deck -- complete with a glass floor -- coming to the city’s new Hudson Yards development.
NYC will soon be home to the highest outdoor observation deck in the Western Hemisphere, which will give New Yorkers and visitors a chance to see the city in a different light. Oh, and probably find out just how afraid of heights they really are. Hudson Yards announced new details on the observation deck on Friday, revealing that it’ll be called Edge -- a fitting name when you consider that the new vantage point will include a glass floor where you can stand and look straight down. It will also feature 9-foot high glass walls for viewers to take in a unique view of the skyline from the west side of city.
Edge will stand more than 1,100 feet in the air, and stick out about 65 feet from the 100th floor of 30 Hudson Yards, according to a report from CNN. For reference, that’s taller than the Empire State Building, which stands 1,050 feet above street level, and Top of the Rock at Rockefeller Center, which comes in at 850 feet above street level. Honestly, our palms are sweating just thinking about it, so we wouldn’t blame you for sitting this one out.
Villa Capri
“Edge invites visitors to walk out into the sky and embrace unobstructed views of New York City like never before,” Jason Horkin, Executive Director of Hudson Yards, said in a statement. “The name reflects both the unique structural design, which pierces the sky when observed from below, and the exhilarating feeling of being on the brink of something exceptional -- exactly where you are on the edge.”
Not sure “exhilarating” is what we’d call that borderline-panic feeling, but sure. Visitors will be able to take a 60-second elevator ride to the 7,500-square-foot outdoor deck, and back down after they’ve conquered their fear of the glass floor cracking (it’s happened before, really) and snapped a sufficient number of Instagram photos to caption with “The Edge of Glory” lyrics.
In addition to the insane views Edge will offer, the space will be home to a 10,000-square-foot restaurant, bar, and event space. The deck is accepting group bookings for events taking place in the first quarter of 2020, so if you’re in the market to totally freak out a gaggle of people at once, you’re in luck. The deck will open in early 2020, though there’s no official opening date yet.
In the meantime, you may want to start working on that whole fear of heights thing by checking out the city’s other great observatories.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.