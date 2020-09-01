Edge Sky Deck Reopens 1,131 Feet Above NYC After Months-Long COVID-19 Closure

The “highest outdoor sky deck in the western hemisphere” will reopen on September 2 after being forced to close just two days after its March premiere due to the pandemic.

Edge, recently featured in The Weeknd’s VMA performance, boasts panoramic views of the NYC skyline, glass floors, and a touchless experience. General admission tickets to the Hudson Yards attraction are $36 in advance, or $38 on-site.

You’ll need to take an elevator -- one of those small, enclosed spaces we’re encouraged to avoid -- to get up to the 100th floor, but the facility has implemented safety measures, including mandatory masks, “increased and rigorous cleaning procedures; operating under reduced capacity; timed tickets with staggered arrival to avoid queues and crowds; required temperature screenings using state-of-the-art, no contact thermal scanners; flexible ticket policies; floor markings throughout the experience to help maintain appropriate social distance between visitors and employees; and touch-less elevators operating at reduced capacities,” according to a press release.

Hudson Yards opened on Manhattan’s west side in March of 2019 after seven years of construction and billions upon billions of dollars in financing. Part of that financing was intended to benefit economically vulnerable people and impoverished areas of NYC, according to a CityLab article titled “The Hidden Horror of Hudson Yards is How it Was Financed.” The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards, a giant mall, will lose anchor tenant Neiman Marcus in the coming months. TAK Room, Thomas Keller’s love letter to $195 seafood platters, closed in August.