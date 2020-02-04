Edible Arrangements Has New Ghost Pepper Chocolate Strawberries for Extra-Hot Dates

Things are about to heat up this Valentine' Day. Instead of boring heart-shaped jewelry and flowers that will inevitably wilt, take your Valentine's breath away -- because they'll be panting -- with spicy, ghost pepper- and chocolate-covered strawberries from Edible Arrangements.
The new "Love on Fire" box is features six strawberries dipped in semisweet chocolate and sprinkled with ghost pepper flakes. For reference, ghost peppers are over 100 times hotter than jalapeños and have even been used as a natural animal deterrent. That shouldn't deter you from snagging a box if you're trying to spice up your relationship.
“With Valentine’s Day being one of our most popular holidays, we wanted to kick it up a notch this year with our ‘Love on Fire’ box,” Scott Wakeman, executive VP of marketing at Edible Arrangements, said in a statement. “We’re excited to bring together the spiciness of the ghost pepper alongside the sweetness of our fresh fruit to create a unique twist and give our customers a truly HOT gift this Valentine’s Day.”
This extra spicy gift will be available beginning February 10 for $19.99. And if ghost pepper flakes are a bit too intimidating, Edible Arrangements has a "Burning Love Bouquet" that is also made with chocolate dipped strawberries rolled in chipotle chili flakes and paired with heart-shaped pineapples and grapes. Saying "I love you" has never been so hot.
