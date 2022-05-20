This Edible Burrito Tape Will Keep Your Burrito Together

Don't get me wrong, I love a cheesy, stuffed burrito just as much as the next. I just don't love that half of its contents usually ends up in my lap. It's a problem John Hopkins students are looking to solve with an invention called Tastee Tape, a clear, edible adhesive that actually keeps your burrito together.

As part of the engineering department's Design Day, which brought together 400 students to participate in the 38-year tradition, a group of chemical and biomolecular engineering students dreamt up the food innovation.

Described as a food-grade fibrous scaffold with organic adhesive (don't worry, I'll translate that in a minute), it allows the wrap to stay together during both cooking and consumption, the university said. In layman terms that means it's an edible, safe tape with flexible strength that won't break mid-bite.