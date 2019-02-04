It's So Cold in Minnesota You Could Freeze an Egg, Which Looks Cooler Than It Sounds

It's a golden age for eggs. A humble egg has overtaken all humans in Instagram popularity. Moreover, eggs remain the gold standard for proving how hot it is outside and now, thanks to the polar vortex, it can also be used to show how cold it is outside. Before you know it, meteorologists will be a thing of the past. All weather reports will be live streams of eggs sitting outside. Understanding what is happening to that egg will tell you the exact temperature in your city.
Okay. Maybe it won't go that far, but one YouTuber in Minnesota did use an egg to prove how cold it was on January 30. At its worst, the polar vortex brought temperatures of -27 degrees Fahrenheit. That got worse than -50 with the wind chill. It was a miserable hellscape. The YouTuber who runs the channel aptly titled "Minnesota Cold" doesn't explain why he's doing this, but asking that question might make as much sense as asking why the cold won't go away.
There's no doubt that anything liquidy will freeze in temperatures like this. Yet, somehow, watching the egg freeze is... it's just... well... watch it. It's kind of wonderful. You want one of your own, don't you? It'd look great on your mantelpiece.
h/t Mashable
Lovers Are Making the Pilgrimage to Kiss In This Hidden Alleyway
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.