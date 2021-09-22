Eggo Releases Apple Cinnamon Stuffed Pancake Bites for Fall

Move over, pumpkin. Apple is here to join in on this season's fall-flavored festivities. There's already apple pie cereal, apple pie ice cream, apple cider donuts, and Starbucks even has an apple pie flavored macchiato.

And now, Eggo is releasing new stuffed pancake bites filled with an apple cinnamon mixture to evoke an autumnal breakfast experience. It's like a little ball of apple pie, but appropriate to eat in the morning.

You can find the treats in your grocery store's freezer aisle. Each box includes 18 bites, so if you're a big breakfast eater, plan accordingly. The best part is that all Eggo Stuffed Pancakes (including strawberries and chocolate stuffed varieties) can be microwaved and ready to eat in 30 to 50 seconds. Quick and tasty, what could be better?