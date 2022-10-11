Eggo Is Making Rum-Filled 'Eggo Nog' This Year, Here's How to Try It
The brand's latest collaboration brings the booze.
Rejoice! The same folks that make our favorite frozen waffles are now getting in on the booze game just in time for the holidays.
Eggo is making a foray into the liquor industry with its latest collaboration. In partnership with Sugarlands Distilling Co., the company is releasing Eggo Nog Appalachian Sippin' Cream. The decadent, 20% ABV nog is a rum-based liqueur with cinnamon and nutmeg that'll get you toasted (wink, wink).
"The holidays are exhausting for parents—from extra family responsibilities to the pressure of making the holidays perfect, parents rarely have any downtime for themselves," Marketing Director at Eggo Joe Beauprez said in a press release. "We created Eggo Nog to give parents a delicious way to indulge in some well-deserved 'evening me time.' Paired perfectly with our Eggo Thick & Fluffy Waffles—maybe even topped with a dollop of ice cream—Eggo Nog is sure to help parents L'Eggo during one of the busiest times of the year."
The Eggo Nog is joining retailers nationwide throughout the holiday season. You can search for your nearest bottle at Sugarlands.com/EggoNog.
"We're very excited to partner with an iconic brand like Eggo to create this fun and festive version of our popular Appalachian Sippin' Cream. Our team at the distillery worked hard to ensure hints of cinnamon and nutmeg came through in the flavors, making every sip reminiscent of a perfectly toasted Eggo waffle," Sugarlands Master Distiller Greg Eidam added in the release. "We're confident this tasty twist on the classic holiday treat will have parents longing for their 'evening me time,' all holiday season long."