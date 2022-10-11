Eggo Is Making Rum-Filled 'Eggo Nog' This Year, Here's How to Try It

Rejoice! The same folks that make our favorite frozen waffles are now getting in on the booze game just in time for the holidays.

Eggo is making a foray into the liquor industry with its latest collaboration. In partnership with Sugarlands Distilling Co., the company is releasing Eggo Nog Appalachian Sippin' Cream. The decadent, 20% ABV nog is a rum-based liqueur with cinnamon and nutmeg that'll get you toasted (wink, wink).

"The holidays are exhausting for parents—from extra family responsibilities to the pressure of making the holidays perfect, parents rarely have any downtime for themselves," Marketing Director at Eggo Joe Beauprez said in a press release. "We created Eggo Nog to give parents a delicious way to indulge in some well-deserved 'evening me time.' Paired perfectly with our Eggo Thick & Fluffy Waffles—maybe even topped with a dollop of ice cream—Eggo Nog is sure to help parents L'Eggo during one of the busiest times of the year."