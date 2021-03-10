Eggo Is Giving Away 100,000 Waffles to Stressed-Out Parents This Weekend

Eggo did some research and determined that, based on Twitter and Google activity, the Sunday daylight saving time begins is one of the most stressful days for parents as they try to corral cranky kids who lost an hour of sleep.

The frozen waffle manufacturer committed to giving away 1 million free waffles in 2021 and decided that the time change would be as good a chance as any to work toward that goal. So, on Sunday, March 14, Eggo will give out 100,000 free waffles on a first-come, first-served basis. The brand hopes that even something as simple as having a box of waffles on-hand can provide "a moment of levity" for overwhelmed parents.

To claim a box of Eggo waffles, you'll have to keep an eye on the company's Instagram and Facebook pages. Sometime on Sunday, Eggo will post a link to its social media accounts. The first 10,000 fans to click the link and submit the online form will be rewarded with an offer for a free, 10-count box of frozen waffles. Full contest rules are available on the L'eggo My Eggo website.

Realistically, the promise of warm waffles may not make waking up any easier on Sunday, but it's still a treat, and stressed parents deserve a treat.