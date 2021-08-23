Eggo Is Celebrating National Waffle Day with Chick'n

It makes sense that there is a whole day, August 24, to celebrate waffles. The fluffy, beveled breakfast food designed to hold pockets of butter and syrup as if they were beautiful and sugary wave pools is a treat worthy of observing. And, of course, waffles are Virgos.

Eggo is celebrating National Waffle Day in a new and inventive way by creating the first-ever chick'n and waffle packs in collaboration with Morning Star Farms' Incogmeato. The packs are an opportunity for vegetarians to have easy access to the meat-free version of this dish. The original chicken and waffles grew in popularity by 121% between 2015 and 2014, according to Dataessential.

The combo pack includes Eggo's classic buttermilk waffles and Incogmeato's chik'n tenders. If you're looking for a way to step the meal up, Incogmeato offers two recipes to try. The Honey Butter Chik’n and Waffles is for fans of sweeter flavors, while the Sriracha Chik’n and Waffles recipe is for the savory and spicy crowd.

A bonus? Incogmeato will be giving away these packs for free for National Waffle Day. To register, head to Incogmeato's website on August 24th to enter to win. The company will give them away for one day only, while supplies last.