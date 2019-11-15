Eggo Cereal Is Finally Back So You Can Eat a Bowl of Tiny Eggos

Have you ever woken up one morning and decided, like Eleven from Stranger Things, that a single Eggo for breakfast would not suffice? Not even two will satisfy you? Well, you're in luck. Thanks to a newly relaunched Eggo cereal from Kellogg's, you can reasonably stuff hundreds of tiny Eggos in your mouth with little to no judgment.
The Eggo cereal comes in two flavors: maple, for a syrupy sweet and nostalgia-inducing classic that's reminiscent of the original Eggos you grew up eating; and blueberry, which is of course flecked with blue dots to replicate a blueberry studded Eggo.
The return of Eggo cereal can be found at Walmart beginning November 24. Each box of the sugary breakfast treat clocks in at $3.64.
It's not the only cereal that's essential a mini version of a larger thing. Hostess and Post have also recently launched Twinkies-flavored cereal, which looks like a tiny Twinkie, sans cream filling.
My suggestion? Buy both the blueberry and maple syrup version of the Eggo cereal, mix them, and call it a day. Or better yet, buy the frozen Eggo waffle, batter it with Eggo cereal, and make an Eggo-waffle-French toast hyrbid full of Eggo inception. And tell all your friends to leggo my Eggo cereal.
