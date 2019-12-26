Egg Products From Walmart, Trader Joe's, Kroger Recalled Over Listeria Concerns

I won't lie, my holiday diet consists almost exclusively of cookies, bread, and other carbs. But once the New Year hits, we've all gotta face reality -- i.e. start eating things that will actually nourish our bodies. But before you scour the fridge and opt for the first semi-fresh option in there, make sure it wasn't recalled. We're looking at you, eggs.
On top of the ongoing romaine debacle (ICYMI, it's caused a major E. coli outbreak), the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) are warning consumers to avoid 88 different hard-boiled egg products linked to a deadly case of Listeria that were sold at major grocery retailers like Walmart, Trader Joe's, Kroger, and more.
"The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are investigating a multi-state outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections linked to bulk, fresh hard-boiled eggs produced by Almark Foods of Gainesville, Georgia," the CDC said in its official statement on Monday. "These products were packaged in plastic pails for use nationwide by food service operators."
Almark Foods has pulled 76 products in total sold under varying brand names like 7 Select, Almark Foods, Best Choice, CMI, Dairy Fresh, Deb-El, Egglands Best, Everyday Essentials, Farmers Hen House, Food Club, Fresh Thyme, Giant Eagle, Great Day, Great Value, Inspired Organics, Kirkland Signature, Kroger, LIDL, Lucerne, Members Mark, Naturally Better, Nellie’s, O Organics, Peckish, Pete & Gerry’s, Rainbow Farms, Rembrandt Foods, ShopRite, Simple Truth Organics, Sunshine, Vital Farms, and Wild Harvest. You can check the full list here.
The recall reportedly includes products manufactured at the Gainesville plant within the "Best If Used By" date of March 2, 2020.
Even if you're not a plain hard boiled egg fan, that doesn't mean you're in the clear. A number of other items -- like Trader Joe's Egg Salad and Old Fashioned Potato Salad -- containing potentially contaminated eggs are also being recalled, a local news outlet reports. At least seven people across five states have fallen ill and one person has died in Texas as a result.
h/t Fox 43