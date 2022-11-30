Take a Trip Through Egypt on This Stunning 5-Star Floating Boutique Hotel

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.

If you want a truly memorable traveling experience in 2023, why not dabble in time travel? Unfortunately, I've yet to find an actual time machine, but I have discovered the next best thing. Uniworld is offering a Generations Collection cruise into Egypt, with the creation of a 5-star floating boutique hotel.

The S.S. Sphinx will sail down the Nile River and have 42 suites. The ship was designed with inspiration from the region and is decked out with locally sourced Egyptian artwork, fabrics, and other design elements. Off the ship, you'll be able to tour the Pyramids of Giza, the Valley of the Kings, and the Temples of Karnak. Additionally, there will be experiences like sailing on a traditional felucca and tours through the country's capital.

These sailings will depart on December 16, 23, and 30, 2023. The cruises will be family-friendly and will have fun things to do for travelers of every age. The cruise will be all-inclusive as well. You can learn more about the trip and explore booking options on Uniworld’s website.