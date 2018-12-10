Furious Egyptian Officials Investigating Alleged Nude Photoshoot on the Great Pyramid

It's hard to think of anything more iconic than the pyramids of Egypt. Almost everyone in the world has some special connection to the monuments, like seeing them on the cover of that movie The Mummy... or upsetting the Egyptian government because you staged a nude photoshop atop them.
Well, at least that's what happened to Danish photographer Andreas Hvid, who uploaded a 3-minute video to YouTube on Wednesday, showing him climbing what seemed to be the Great Pyramid of Giza and culminating in a naked photoshoot with a lady companion. People were not pleased. Namely, Egyptian government officials.
Minister of Antiquities Khaled al-Anani said it was a violation of public morality, CNN reports, adding that this will be investigated by the attorney general. Climbing pyramids is illegal in the country, and the investigation will reportedly involve how the couple managed to get past security, not to mention the 18-kilometer fence.
"One hundred percent it is photoshopped," Zahi Hawass, an archaeologist who is also the former Egyptian Minister of Antiquities, told NBC News. "There is no way any one can enter the Pyramids area at night."
Hvid, who has since removed the video, maintains that the location was real, but that the implied sex was not.
"For many years I had dreamed of climbing the great pyramid," Hvid explained to Ekstra Bladet, a Danish tabloid. "The idea of making a 'nude shoot' up there had also existed for some time. I'm sad that so many people have become so angry. But I have also received a positive response from a lot of Egyptians -- something I think is worth remembering."
He'd apparently tried to scale it once before, but had been caught.
"The pyramids are the most important historical landmarks in the world," Ashraf Mohi, who is the Director General of the Giza Plateau and also believes the photo was fake, told Ahram Online. "People have different ambitions and passions when it comes to expressing their love for them."
That is certainly one way of putting it.
Hvid has since left Egypt for Asia and claims he doesn't plan on going back, which, unlike the rest of this, would probably be wise.
