The Eiffel Tower Is Closed to the Public Right Now, Here's What to Know

The French are known for a few things—pastries, wine, chocolate—but perhaps the country's most significant identifier is the people's willingness to strike, protest, and otherwise organize themselves against the government and any corporation bold enough to defy popular will. Right now, this can be seen with the closure of Paris' most iconic tourist attraction. For the third day in a row, the Eiffel Tower has been closed to the public due to strikes in the country.

According to the Associated Press, the strike is taking place due to mismanagement of the attraction. It is the third time in two months that the Eiffel Tower, which is normally open 365 days of the year, has been closed to the public due to strikes. Previous strikes on Christmas and New Year's were over contract negotiations between the workers and the company.

Now, the ongoing strikes from workers are focused on getting salary increases proportional to the increased revenue at the attraction, and for better maintenance preservation of the tower. Workers say that the current business model for the Eiffel Tower, which is operated by the city of Paris and will be in a global spotlight for the Olympic Games this summer, is prioritizing the growth of the number of visitors rather than the preservation of the site.

"They are giving priority to short-term benefits over long-term conservation of the monument and the well-being of the company we are working for," Stephane Dieu, a member of the General Confederation of Labor, the union which represents the Eiffel Tower workers, told the AP.

Currently, a notice at the top of the Eiffel Tower's official website states that the monument could be closed through February 22.

“​"Visitors with e-tickets for today are invited to check their email. We apologize for the inconvenience," the notice states. "Due to a renewable strike notice, the opening of the Eiffel Tower could be disrupted on February 22. Check the website before traveling."