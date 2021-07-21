News The Eiffel Tower Is Reopening to Visitors With COVID Passes The iconic landmark is welcoming locals and tourists with some restrictions still in place.

Photo courtesy of beboy/Shutterstock

One of Europe's most iconic landmarks is once again welcoming visitors after a nine-month closure. The Eiffel Tower in Paris is allowing visitors inside for the first time since its October closure due to the pandemic, the Associated Press reports. However, the opening comes with restrictions as the country tries to stop the ongoing spread of COVID-19.

The attraction has remained closed in recent weeks, even as the country began welcoming tourists again in June. The AP notes that this opening comes just days after French President Emmanuel Macron announced new rules to slow the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. Those regulations include mandatory vaccinations for healthcare workers and mandatory COVID-19 passes for restaurants and other attractions. That includes the Eiffel Tower, starting July 21. Visitors ages 18 and over will be required to wear masks and show a COVID-19 pass that proves they're fully vaccinated, have had a negative virus test, or have recently recovered from COVID-19. Additionally, the tower will limit the number of visitors allowed daily to less than half of its pre-COVID levels.

