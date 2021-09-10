Einstein Is Dropping a Queso-Filled Egg Sandwich with a Jalapeño Salsa Schmear

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, which means you shouldn't just partake in a little early morning snack sesh. You should do it right. I can't think of a better way to accomplish that than piling a bagel with jalapeño salsa schmear and loads of queso.

Einstein Bros. Bagels has crafted the perfect heat-to-cheese ratio with its latest creation, the Bacon & Queso Egg Sandwich, a carb-heavy breakfast creation that's oozing with melted cheese, green chiles, and a spicy double-whipped schmear. It's then finished with smoked Applewood bacon and seasoned cage-free eggs on your choice of bagel.

In honor of National Queso Day, you can get your hands on the Bacon & Queso Egg Sandwich beginning September 16.