Einstein's New Deal Gets You 13 Bagels for $7
This back-to-school deal is too good to pass up.
Mondays are arguably the toughest day of the week. Factor in the return of school, and they become even more dreadful for those who have been enjoying a blissful summer break. Einstein Bros. Bagels, however, is looking to make this seasonal transition a tad easier.
The bagel and coffee chain is now offering a baker’s dozen of bagels for $7 every Monday through September 17, 2021. The back-to-school special is a 40% discount that was previously offered through its loyalty program this time last year but is now open to everyone, according to a report Brand Eating.
Additionally, Einstein Bros. Bagels currently has a deal where you can get a free drip coffee with any purchase when you order ahead using their app at participating locations. Cheap bagels and a free coffee? Those Monday blues or shaping up to turn a whole different hue.
