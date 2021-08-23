Einstein's New Deal Gets You 13 Bagels for $7

Mondays are arguably the toughest day of the week. Factor in the return of school, and they become even more dreadful for those who have been enjoying a blissful summer break. Einstein Bros. Bagels, however, is looking to make this seasonal transition a tad easier.

The bagel and coffee chain is now offering a baker’s dozen of bagels for $7 every Monday through September 17, 2021. The back-to-school special is a 40% discount that was previously offered through its loyalty program this time last year but is now open to everyone, according to a report Brand Eating.

Additionally, Einstein Bros. Bagels currently has a deal where you can get a free drip coffee with any purchase when you order ahead using their app at participating locations. Cheap bagels and a free coffee? Those Monday blues or shaping up to turn a whole different hue.