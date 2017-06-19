Dogs Get Free 'Doggie Bagels' This Week at Einstein Bros. Bagels

Unless you're the parent of a furry friend of your own, you probably didn't realize this, but it's Take Your Pet to Work Week, and Einstein Bros. Bagels -- one of America's biggest bagel chains -- is celebrating by putting its money where Fido's slobbery, lovable tongue is. That is, your dog can enjoy a delicious doggie bagel for free with purchase this week at any of Einstein's 700+ locations.
The "Dogs Eat Free" offer is good from Monday, June 19, to Friday, June 23, and "is aimed at providing pets with the same satisfaction their parents get while eating a freshly baked bagel from their favorite neighborhood bagel shop," according to a statement from the company. After this week, the company will also extend the offer every Tuesday for the rest of the summer.
"We recognize the unconditional love that our pet-loving customers have for their furry friends," said Kerry Coyne, a senior vice president at the company. The company has also encouraged customers to share that love on social media using the hashtag #BarkForBagels.
You can get a coupon for the offer at the company's website -- but if you show up to one of Einstein's locations with your dogs and they turn you away that would seem to destroy the entire spirit of this whole "Dogs Eat Free" thing. Still, can't hurt to arrive prepared (and hungry).
