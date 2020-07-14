Start Tax Day With a Totally Free Coffee From Einstein Bros. Bagels

Tax Day is here, months after it was supposed to arrive. Whether you took the extra time to actually do your taxes or you're just as stressed on July 15 as you would have been on April 15, there are comestible perks at hand to help you through the day.

Einstein Bros. Bagels is celebrating National Give Something Away Day on July 15, but it's also the new Tax Day, so you can pick which day you're celebrating or lamenting. They bagel hawking chain is giving any Shmear Society member a free hot coffee in any size when they order ahead on the Einstein Bros. Bagels mobile app.

So, yes, there's a little work you've got to do fort hat free coffee. But ordering ahead isn't so hard. You've got to order one way or another. Ordering ahead and paying through the app is a pretty smart way to handle an order given the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, the Shmear Society -- the chain's rewards program -- is free to join.

The bagel slingers aren't requiring customers to wear masks as part of its COVID-19 procedures, but, of course, it's wise to wear one in order to protect the workers there to serve you that coffee.

If it's not a good day for you to snag a freebie, there's good news. It's a promotion for July 15, but you're actually able to redeem the offer anytime through the end of July. So, pick your favorite July-based celebration and start the day with a free coffee. You've earned it, even if you didn't do anything to earn it.