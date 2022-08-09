Grab a Half-Dozen Bagels for $1 at Einstein Bros. Bagels This Week
Start your morning with a discount on a dozen bagels.
Fresh bagels are the best way to start the day. There’s no replacement for having a great local shop down the street, churning out fresh bagels every morning. Though, we can't all be quite so lucky.
Whether or not you've got a beloved bagel bistro on the corner, you can get a pile of bagels at a discount at Einstein Bros. Bagels this week. It's running a Dollar Days deal for seven days this month. Here's what you'll find: Buy a half-dozen bagels at Einstein, and you can grab another half dozen for just a dollar. The deal will run from August 10-16 for orders made in-store or online.
You don't have to be a member of its Shmear Societyrewards program to get the discount. However, if you are, you can use the purchase to build toward even more discounts. Plus, if you aren't already a member, you'll get a free bagel and shmear just for signing up. You also get a free egg sandwich on your birthday.
There's no restriction on the type of bagels you snag at a discount. Get whatever combo makes you happy, including Everything, French Toast, or Asiago Cheese bagels.
