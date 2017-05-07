Caffeinated Bagels are Here to Make Your Mornings Suck Less

Unless your morning bagel is covered with, say, Flamin' Hot Cheetos dust, chances are you're washing it down with a cup of coffee. But if, for some reason, you're not getting enough caffeine with your usual coffee and bagel pairing, then good news: someone's created caffeine-infused espresso bagels.
Einstein Bros. Bagels recently unleashed the new -- if not inevitable -- bagel-coffee hybrid, aptly dubbed the Espresso Buzz Bagel, which packs 32mg of caffeine as well as 13g of protein, according to a press release. For perspective, that's about a third of the caffeine in a typical 8oz cup of drip coffee, and about half the caffeine in a shot (1oz) of espresso. Einstein Bros. said the caffeine boost comes from coffee cherry flour and actual espresso baked into the bagels, which explains their dark brown color.
The caffeinated bagels are one of three of the chain's first-ever lineup of Boosted Bagels, along with the Cherry Chia Bagel and the Savory Parm Bagel. To celebrate the launch, Einstein Bros. is handing out free Espresso Buzz Bagels with cream cheese to nurses, the people who probably need an edible pick-me-up the most, at participating locations on Thursday, May 11. If you're a nurse, all you have to do is show up in your scrubs or with your work ID card.
Of course, you'll have to figure out whether the extra caffeine is worth the potentially bitter flavor from the espresso and, well, all the extra chewing, when it's already more than easy to just drink more coffee.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.