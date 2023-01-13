Einstein Bros. Bagels Has a Discount on Breakfast Sandwiches for National Bagel Day
If you want to celebrate National Bagel Day, you obviously need some bagels.
National Bagel Day is one of those food holidays that raises eyebrows. You don't necessarily need a reminder to celebrate the mighty bagel. It's an incredible food.
On the other hand, any day that starts with a bagel is off to a good start. So, why not embrace National Bagel Day on January 15? (Plus, it's on a Sunday this year, and Sundays were made for a morning bagel from the shop on the corner.) To celebrate the day it obviously must celebrate, Einstein Bros. Bagels is offering a discount on egg sandwiches.
Einstein and his brothers are offering $2 off any egg sandwich when you order online. In addition to the deal being made available on National Bagel Day, the company says it will be available "for a limited time after" the holiday. It's not clear how long after, but it'll be around for at least a little while. To get the discount, just drop the code "CRAVE" when placing your order to get the discount.
It's not tied to National Bagel Day, but Einstein Bros. offers a free bagel with shmear when you sign up for its Shmear Society rewards program. If you're not already a member, you can add a free bagel to your Bagel Day plans.
