Einstein Bros. Is Giving Out Half-Price Boxes of Pizza Bagels for National Pizza Day
Eating Pizza for Every Meal, Part 1: Breakfast.
National Pizza Day only comes around just once a year. (Those other dates are, uh, National Pizza Week and National Pizza Month and National Cheese Pizza Day and National Pepperoni Pizza Day and unofficial pizza holidays like the Super Bowl.) Ahem. National Pizza Day is unique and incredibly special. Since there are so few opportunities to eat loads and loads of pizza, you probably want to have pizza for every meal of the day.
Einstein Bros. Bagels has you covered for the first meal of the day. (As long as you recognize the traditional ordering of meals and start your day with breakfast instead of lunch or a midnight snack.) Einstein is offering half-off a Pizza Bagel Box. It's a perfect breakfast solution on National Pizza Day. Though, as the famous song of another brand would lead you to believe, when pizza is on a bagel, you can eat pizza anytime. This particular pizza will only run you $5 for the whole box.
The Pizza Bagel Box comes with four classic cheese and four pepperoni pizza bagels, each constructed on a bagel half. (So, that's four full bagels if you're keeping track at home.) You'll be able to grab the discounted box from National Pizza Day through Valentine's Day. That's February 9-14 if you don't count days by food holidays.
