Einstein Bros.' First Plant-Based 'Sausage' Sandwich Is a Sexy, Meatless Alternative

It doesn't take a genius to see the benefits of eating plant-based, but it might take some Einstein bros to bring meatless sausage the attention it deserves. Thankfully, Einstein Bros. Bagels, the largest bread ring retail company in America, is testing a Beyond Sausage sandwich at three of its Denver-area locations.

Einstein Bros. recently announced that it's testing an ambitious new menu item, featuring a 100% plant-based Beyond Breakfast Sausage patty, cage-free eggs, avocado, cheddar cheese, and jalapeño salsa shmear -- all sandwiched between a a green chile bagel.

“We wanted to create a menu item that will make your mouth water, so we turned up the heat,” said chef Chad Thompson, head of culinary innovation at Einstein, in a press release.

If you still don't think this sandwich is hot enough, consider its health benefits: Beyond Sausage is made with plant-based ingredients like peas and brown rice, rather than the soy, gluten, and other artificially produced ingredients you'll find in its competitors. Demand for these sorts of alternatives has undeniably risen over the years, and Beyond Meat has continued to grow alongside the trend.

“At Beyond Meat, we’re on a mission to make delicious, nutritious and sustainable plant-based meat accessible to all, and partnerships with innovative brands like Einstein Bros. Bagels are an important part of that journey," said Stuart Kronauge, Chief Marketing Officer of Beyond Meat.

While Einstein Bros. did not yet announce when/if the sandwich will be released nationwide, you can find it for a limited time at the following Denver locations:

9385 S. Colorado Blvd, Highlands Ranch, Colorado 80126

9249 S. Broadway, Highlands Ranch, Colorado 80129

2250 S. Parker Rd., Denver, Colorado 80247

Historically, plant-based sausage has trailed behind its burger counterpart; Beyond Sausage only hit grocery stores in March of this year, for example, and while Beyond and Impossible burgers have infiltrated the fast food system via Burger King's Impossible Whopper, Carl Jr.'s Beyond Famous Star, White Castle's Impossible Sliders, and more, meatless sausage's exposure has been limited to the Beyond Sausage Breakfast sandwich at Dunkin'. But the appearance of Beyond Sausage on a fast casual menu is a promising sign of what's to come.