Einstein Created Its Own Everything Bagel Seasoning & It's Available Nationwide

There are two types of people in this world, those that douse every last bit of food in Everything Bagel seasoning and those that are missing out. For the former, Einstein Bros. Bagels is releasing its own blend.

The savory bagel-inspired seasoning will be available in 7.5-ounce shakers at Sam's Club locations nationwide, and by early 2022, more retail and online stores across the US will carry it.

"We're proud to partner with the largest bagel retail company in America to capture the essence of its iconic Everything Bagel as a seasoning," Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer of B&G Foods Jordan Greenberg said in a press release. "With its mouth-watering mixture of savory garlic, sesame, poppy, onion and salt, Einstein Bros. Bagels Everything Bagel Seasoning Blend is the latest innovation in our growing portfolio of licensed seasonings, which is intended to give consumers new ways to experience their favorite brands as easy-to-use seasonings."

The blend, which features sesame seeds, dried onion, dried garlic, salt, and poppy seeds, is primed for topping avocado toast, salads, baked goods, potatoes, eggs, popcorn, and whatever else needs a little extra kick.

"We're thrilled to give Einstein Bros. Bagels fans the opportunity to sprinkle the bold flavor of our most beloved bagel on anything," Vice President of Wholesale & CPG for Einstein Bros. Ernie Mattin added in the release. "Most importantly, consumers will now have the opportunity to experience the flavor of our Everything Bagel on foods beyond breakfast."