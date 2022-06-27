Einstein Bros. Everything Bagel Seasoning Is Now at More Stores Nationwide

Last year, Einstein Bros. Bagels bottled its signature Everything Bagel Seasoning Blend for us to douse on our favorite dishes. And while it was already available nationwide as a partnership with B&H Foods, the seasoning was previously at Sam's Club exclusively and, up until now, required a membership to snag a bottle.

Now, Einstein Bros. Bagels is bringing its Everything Bagel Seasoning to even more retailers across the US. Following a successful first rollout, the bagel maker is adding shakers to over 5,000 more stores throughout the country.

The fan-favorite seasoning features sesame seeds, dried onion, dried garlic, salt, and poppy seeds for a savory finish to your avocado toast, eggs, chicken, or more.

"When it comes to Einstein Bros. Everything Bagel Seasoning, we all know it's great on avocado toast and fried eggs, but we encourage you to go beyond breakfast," Head of Culinary Innovation at Einstein Bros. Bagels Chef Chad Thompson said in a press release. "A few sprinkles can significantly elevate the flavor of any dish, including grilled salmon, mac and cheese, creamy soups, grits, salads, and vegetables."

The Everything Bagel Seasoning expands the brand's already popular Take & Toast bagel lineup, which includes the doughy bread rings in Asiago, Everything, Plain, and Cinnamon Raisin flavors at retailers nationwide.

"We're proud to partner with the largest bagel retail company in America to capture the essence of its iconic Everything Bagel as a seasoning," Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer of B&G Foods Jordan Greenberg said in a press release last year. "With its mouth-watering mixture of savory garlic, sesame, poppy, onion, and salt, Einstein Bros. Bagels Everything Bagel Seasoning Blend is the latest innovation in our growing portfolio of licensed seasonings, which is intended to give consumers new ways to experience their favorite brands as easy-to-use seasonings."