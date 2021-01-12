Einstein Bros. Is Giving Out Free Breakfast Sandwiches for National Bagel Day

Handily sandwiched mid-month, National Bagel Day is the only thing getting us from National Bloody Mary Day (which also shares calendar space with National Hangover Day, hmm) to National Hot Chocolate Day this year. And on Friday January 15, Einstein Bros. Bagels is building free breakfast sandwiches fit for any bagel fête, anchored by its main pride point: real eggs.

“[W]hat makes our egg sandwiches undeniably the best is the fresh-cracked eggs, high-flavor ingredients and signature shmears that will make you look forward to getting out of bed in the morning," Chad Thompson, head of culinary innovation at Einstein Bros. Bagels, said in a statement.

To nab one of its 11 morning egg delights with fillings like bacon, ham and cheese, chorizo and jalapeño salsa schmear, and avocado, tomato, and spinach, place an order on Einstein’s app, add your free breakfast sandwich, and daydream about all the food holiday freebies yet to come.