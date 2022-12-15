Einstein Bros. Has 3 New Massive Breakfast Boxes with Your Favorite Bagel Sandwiches

As a rule of thumb, you can never have too much food, especially around the holidays. Do you want to deal with three hangry kids on Christmas morning? I didn't think so. Einstein Bros. has got you covered. The bagel maker is releasing a massive breakfast box with enough food to feed a village.

"The holiday season provides plenty of opportunities to feed a group, whether it's your in-laws, a holiday gathering, or just a weekend brunch with friends," Head of Culinary Innovation Chef Chad Thompson said in a press release. "With the change in consumer behavior over the past two years, we've seen increasing demand for group orders. We're making it easier than ever to have fresh-baked bagels at home in a variety of options to ensure our guests' cravings are handled so they can focus on spending quality time with family."

Here are the "Good for Groups" breakfast boxes to choose from:



Classic Half Dozen Egg Sandwich Breakfast Box: The egg sandwich bagel spread includes two Bacon & Cheddar Bagels, two Turkey-Sausage & Cheddar Bagels, one Ham & Cheese Bagel, and one Garden Avocado Bagel.

Signature Half Dozen Egg Sandwich Breakfast Box: The egg sandwich bagel spread includes two Farmhouse Sandwiches on a fresh-baked Cheesy Hash Brown Bagel with Country Pepper Cream Cheese, bacon, ham, and cheddar. The box also boasts one Turkey-Sausage & Cheddar, one Bacon & Cheddar, one All-Nighter, and one Garden Avocado.

The Brunch Box: Stocked with six assorted fresh-baked bagels, one tub of double-whipped plain cream cheese, one Farmhouse Egg Sandwich, two Bacon & Cheddar Egg Sandwiches, four Twice-Baked Hash Browns, and four fresh-baked Blueberry Muffins.

If you're more into the classics, you can always snack a half dozen, baker's dozen, or two dozen fresh-from-the-oven classic or gourmet bagels. Einstein Bros. offers group-sized fresh-poured orange juice and brewed coffee too.