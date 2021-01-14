Einstein Is Giving Out Free Egg Sandwiches for the Next 2 Weeks

It's after January 2, so all of our food-related resolutions are officially dead or diminished. That means we can celebrate National Bagel Day together on January 15. (Though, the move to January is somewhat new. The bagel party used to be on February 9. Some places still celebrate then, but no one is complaining about two bagel celebrations a couple of weeks apart.)

Einstein Bros. Bagels will be celebrating. It'd be disappointing if it wasn't since this is kind of its thing. But the bagel chain is going big. From January 15 through the end of the month, you can order ahead through the Einstein mobile app and grab any egg sandwich for free with your purchase.

The brainy breakfast sandwiches come on a fresh bagel, and the toppings vary based on your choice of the 11 sandwich options. Yes, you have to buy something to get the freebie, but it doesn't have to be big. The deal is limited to "participating locations," which means you're not going to get breakfast gratis at Einstein shops inside colleges, airports, hotels, or hospitals. Everywhere else, you've got a good shot at discovering your location is big on participation.

Unfortunately, you can't hit them up for a free breakfast sandwich every day. The app is only going to let you have one on the house. It's a real "the first taste is free" situation.