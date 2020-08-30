Einstein's Back to School Bagel Deal Gets You 13 Bagels for $7

Late August means school is starting again. Lots of people are adjusting to a new schedule, earlier mornings with less sunlight, and the need to be a little more alert first thing in the morning. Or, you know, for everyone else, you should still eat breakfast.

If you're feeling generous on one of these mornings, Einstein Bros. Bagels is running a back to school special that will land you a baker's dozen of bagels for $7. Plus, you don't have to tell anyone enjoying the bagels your brought to work or school that you got a good deal on them. Your secret.

Should your previous intrepid study of the Einstein menu fail you, that's about 30% off what you'd pay under normal circumstances.

You'll be able to load up friends and family with everything bagels (Altoids sold separately) every Monday from August 31 through September 28. The end of that time frame is about when you might finally be getting used to the new schedule. Good luck.