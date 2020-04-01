You Get BOGO Burritos Because This Chain Is Celebrating National Burrito Day

Right now, pretty much everyone knows someone who deserves a big, delicious thank you. (Maybe that person is just you.) Well, Nationa Burrito Day is going to make it very easy for you to get the job done.
Buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) offers aren't as readily available at the moment for obvious reasons, but today you can grab lunch and get a second helping for someone who deserves a little gratitude. In recognition of National Burrito Day on April 2, El Pollo Loco is offering BOGO burritos for pickup or delivery.
The taco chain with 485 locations is hooking you up at participating locations when you flash this coupon. Alternatively, if you're a Loco Rewards member, you'll find the offer tucked away on the El Pollo Loco mobile app. You'll be able to set your preference for pickup or delivery and add the coupon at the end of the checkout process.
"We recognize that it is a tough time economically for everyone, and we’re grateful that we can be there for our community during this time," Bernard Acoca, president and CEO of El Pollo Loco, said in a statement. "We wanted to offer a small gesture to make it a little easier on our customers to enjoy one of their favorite products from us, our burritos, and give one to someone they love."
While there's a lot of love for the Chicken Taco Al Carbon around here, no one can argue with a free burrito tacked on to an order. Buckle up. It's Burrito Day.
