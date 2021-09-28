El Pollo Loco's Crunchy Taco Is Back & You Can Get One for Free

Fans have been asking the powers that be at El Pollo Loco to bring back the Crunchy Taco, and now their pleas have been heard and answered. The fan-favorite taco will be back for a limited time only, and here's what you need to know to get your hands on one.

El Pollo Loco's Crunchy Taco, a crispy tortilla shell filled with shredded chicken, Jack cheese, lettuce, and tinga sauce, will be available from October 4 through November 1, according to a press release. The catch is it's only available for purchase through the app and online. So get the app or visit the eatery's website and get them while you can. Once they're gone, there's no telling if, or when, they'll be back again.

As if you needed more incentive to get a Crunchy Taco, El Pollo Loco is also running a deal in conjunction with Coca-Cola in celebration of National Taco Day. On October 4, customers who order a Crunchy Taco will get a free Mexican Coke. In addition to the beverage, Loco Rewards members can get a second Crunchy Taco free when they order one on National Taco Day.