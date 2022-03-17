This Fast Food Chain Is Launching Birria Inspired by Your Local Taco Truck

No one is trying to argue that your local taco shop isn’t the best. It is. It probably has the best ingredients, dishes made with love, and styles that big chains like Taco Bell or Del Taco won't even try.

El Pollo Loco is taking a small step toward offering something a little closer to your local shop or that taco truck down the street. On March 17, the chain announced that it will start offering Mexican Shredded Beef Birria. El Pollo Loco says that it’s the first quick-service restaurant in the US to offer birria.

The restaurant says there are two reasons it has added the protein to the menu. It’s a nod “to the traditional recipes reflective of the restaurant’s LA Mex roots,” as well as the growing popularity of birria on social media. (This is not the first or second or 10th time a big chain has recently said it’s getting new menu ideas from social media.)

You’ll be able to add the Jalisco dish cooked with a variety of peppers to three entrées which are accompanied by a birria consomé, which is a savory beef broth with garlic, chili, and lime. The options include the Shredded Beef Birria Stuffed Quesadilla, Shredded Beef Birria Burrito, and Shredded Beef Birria Crunchy Tacos. You can scoop those up through June 1.