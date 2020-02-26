El Pollo Loco Launches New Plant-Based 'Chicken' Tacos at All Locations

El Pollo Loco is committing to plant-based protein in a big way. Sure, KFC has experimented with Kentucky Fried "Chicken" and plant-based chicken is springing up in grocery stores and restaurants. But El Pollo Loco is officially one of the first fast food chains to offer a plant-based chicken alternative at all of its restaurants.
The Chickenless Pollo Taco is made with meat-free "chicken" that's simmered with fire roasted peppers, onions, and tomatoes. It's topped with queso fresco, lettuce, and fresh avocado and is wrapped in a tortilla made of both corn and flour. The "chicken" itself is 100% non-GMO soy protein.
“Coming off the heels of the successful launch of better-for-you limited-time offerings earlier this year, our customers wanted more,” Mark Hardison, the senior vice president of marketing at El Pollo Loco, said in a press release. “We’re thrilled to expand on that with the new Mix & Match Street Tacos that were created to fit every taste preference and lifestyle, as well as debut our first plant-based protein and Keto Taco.”
That's right -- you can also now order a keto-approved taco if you are committed to a low-carb diet. The Keto Taco is composed of chicken, jack cheese, pico de gallo, and avocado -- all tucked away in a "keto-friendly" tortilla made of wheat flour.
Whether you're looking for something vegetarian-friendly or avoiding carbs, El Pollo Loco's expansion of its taco menu is something to get excited about. I mean, who doesn't love tacos?
Tuna Eyeball with Timothy DeLaGhetto and Ben Sinclair
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.