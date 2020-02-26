Thrillist
El Pollo Loco Launches New Plant-Based 'Chicken' Tacos at All Locations

El Pollo Loco is committing to plant-based protein in a big way. Sure, KFC has experimented with Kentucky Fried "Chicken" and plant-based chicken is springing up in grocery stores and restaurants. But El Pollo Loco is officially one of the first fast food chains to offer a plant-based chicken alternative at all of its restaurants. 

The Chickenless Pollo Taco is made with meat-free "chicken" that's simmered with fire roasted peppers, onions, and tomatoes. It's topped with queso fresco, lettuce, and fresh avocado and is wrapped in a tortilla made of both corn and flour. The "chicken" itself is 100% non-GMO soy protein.

“Coming off the heels of the successful launch of better-for-you limited-time offerings earlier this year, our customers wanted more,” Mark Hardison, the senior vice president of marketing at El Pollo Loco, said in a press release. “We’re thrilled to expand on that with the new Mix & Match Street Tacos that were created to fit every taste preference and lifestyle, as well as debut our first plant-based protein and Keto Taco.”

That's right -- you can also now order a keto-approved taco if you are committed to a low-carb diet. The Keto Taco is composed of chicken, jack cheese, pico de gallo, and avocado -- all tucked away in a "keto-friendly" tortilla made of wheat flour.

Whether you're looking for something vegetarian-friendly or avoiding carbs, El Pollo Loco's expansion of its taco menu is something to get excited about. I mean, who doesn't love tacos?

