Is It Ok to Take a Selfie With Your Ballot?

In a time where people share everything on social media, it's not at all surprising that many take photos of themselves voting. Weeks in advance of election day, photos of ballots and people participating in early voting were already littering social media. But it's not actually legal to do this everywhere in the United States.

Whether it's legal in your precinct is complicated, as laws vary across the nation. Laws that prohibit so-called ballot selfies are often the result of older laws targeted at stopping vote buying. "There were old rules, and sensible ones, that make it illegal to buy votes," Dave Heller, deputy director of the Media Law Resource Center, told Thrillist. "One of the ways one could perhaps document is to take a picture of how you voted to prove to someone that you followed their instructions and receive money for it."