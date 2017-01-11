The New York Times Is Free During the Election

With the United States set to cast ballots Tuesday, a couple of newspapers across have decided to help inform the electorate by making information about the candidates a little easier to find.

The New York Times announced Thursday that the paper's online edition will be completely free for three days spanning from Monday through Wednesday, giving voters access to the paper's coverage up to the election, as well as immediate coverage of the election's results. "This election will be one of the most significant in our country's history," the paper wrote to readers. "And so no one misses a moment, we're inviting you to unlimited access to our website, before, during and after this historic event."