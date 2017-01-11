Google Will Show You Live Election Results All Day as Polls Close

Hey! Tomorrow's November 8, or as some people call it the Apocalypse Election Day.

You should absolutely do your civic duty by voting on Tuesday. But whether you're at work or your employer gave you the day off (thanks, Thrillist bosses!), chances are you'll be glued to a TV, computer, or smartphone to keep up with the results. Rather than simply relying on John King and his big touchscreen map this year, though, Google's got your back: the company's posting election results the moment polls close.

As detailed in a blog post by VP of engineering, Google Search Shashi Thakur, "you will be able to find U.S. election results integrated right into your Google searches in over 30 languages around the world" as soon as polls close on Tuesday. The widget will update every 30 seconds, offering a myriad of results -- from national and state elections down to ballot propositions.