News Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food on Election Day National Sandwich Day (also November 3) is getting shown up this year.

Look, millions and millions of words have been spilled over the election. It's Election Day. This year, it's probably most accurate to say not that this is the day we vote but that this is the day we end voting, with record numbers of people casting ballots in the weeks leading up to Election Day. (Be sure you join them and cast your ballot.) Since we've heard so much about the election, and we all understand what an important one this is, let's reward ourselves with a little food as we wait for the results to come in, whenever that process might be completed. Restaurants all over the United States are celebrating the election (as well as National Sandwich Day, which is also November 3) with food deals and freebies for flashing a sticker, little red or otherwise. To help you make the most of the day, since it may involve stress and long lines, we've pulled together the best food deals you'll find today, with offers from Wendy's, Tim Hortons, McAlister's Deli, The Halal Guys, and many more. Here's our running list of the best food deals you'll find on Election Day and National Sandwich Day.

Free Food for Election Day McAlister's Deli

The deal: For National Sandwich Day, which also happens to be another important day, you can get BOGO sandwiches. One for you, and one for a buddy. You'll find the offer in the "My Rewards" section of the McAlister's mobile app.

When: November 3-17 Tim Hortons

The deal: To help you adjust to (ugh) Daylight Savings Time, Tim Rewards members who place an order online or through the app from 6-7 am will get a free dark roast coffee in any size. It's awfully early, but if you're normally up that early it's a good situation.

When: November 1-8 Bobo's

The deal: The oat bar company is offering 2,000 free bars on Election Day to people who exercise their right to vote. Just upload a photo of your "I Voted" sticker to the link above.

When: November 3 Cousins Subs

The deal: Buy one 7.5-inch sub and you'll get one for free when you sign up for the Cousins Club loyalty program.

When: Through November 30

Food Deals for Election Day Baked by Melissa

The deal: If you voted, you can get 10% off your purchase by showing an "I Voted" sticker or just telling them you voted.

When: November 3 Jimmy John's

The deal: Buy a sandwich and you can get the second one half-off with the code "SAVEON2."

When: Through November 8 Cousins Subs

The deal: Buy a $25 gift card and you'll get a gift certificate for a free 7.5-inch sub in a bowl.

When: Through December 31 Rubio's Coastal Grill

The deal: Get $3 Langostino Lobster Tacos with the code "MKTG991" when ordering through Rubios.com or its mobile app.

When: November 3 Bigby Coffee

The deal: Participating locations are offering BOGO drinks or $1 off any drink up to a 24-ounces.

When: November 3

Free Delivery Deals on Election Day Panda Express

The deal: Make an order of at least $10 through the Panda website or app and you'll get free delivery.

When: Through November 7 The Halal Guys

The deal: When you order $20 worth of Halal Guys through Doordash you're getting free delivery.

When: Through November 9​​​​​​​

Free Food for Poll Workers on Election Day CAVA

The deal: All poll workers are being offered a free meal with "proof of badge." Redeem the offer at any CAVA or Zoes Kitchen location.

When: November 3

Local Food Deals on Election Day Randy's Donuts - Inglewood, California

The deal: If you're sporting an "I Voted" sticker, you get a free Raised Glaze Donut, as long as they've still got some behind the glass.

When: November 3 SocialEats - Santa Monica & Hollywood, California

The deal: Flash an "I Voted" sticker to get a free order of, ahem, Freedom Fries with a purchase from Voltaggio STRFSH or Pop!s Burgers & Shakes.

When: November 3

Other Food Deals on Election Day Wendy's

The deal: Try out the chain's new chicken sandwich for free . Make any purchase through the mobile app and you can add on a free Classic Chicken Sandwich.

When: Through November 8 McDonald's

The deal : The J Balvin Meal deal gets you a free McFlurry with the purchase of a Big Mac and French Fries through the mobile app.

When: Ongoing