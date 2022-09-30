Get Free & Cheap Food by Your Polling Place on Election Day
Reward yourself with a little treat for getting out and voting on Election Day.
Election Day on November 8 is fast approaching. Voters across the US will cast ballots on important elections and initiatives. It's not just representatives that will be decided, but what will happen in the country with regard to abortion rights, cannabis legalization, and many other vital issues.
To reward yourself for being a civic participant, for making your voice known in the electoral process, restaurants will offer edible perks that will help you make the most of that "I Voted" sticker. While we're weeks away from the election at the moment, this post will continue to be updated up until Election Day with all the best deals and free food you can snag to celebrate Election Day in the US.
Free Food on Election Day
Carl's Jr. & Hardee's
The deal: Join the newly-launched rewards program to get your choice of a free Western Bacon Cheeseburger, Famous Star, or Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich.
When: Ongoing
Jimmy John's
The deal: The sandwich shop's Freaky Fast Rewards program will set you up with a free eight-inch sandwich after your first order through the app.
When: Ongoing
Friendly's
The deal: Join the Friendly's Sweet Rewards Club, and you'll get a free medium sundae.
When: Ongoing
Rusty Bucket Restaurant & Tavern
The deal: Kids can grab a book tracker to participate in the restaurant's Bucketeer Bookworms program. After every five books they read, they'll get a free kids meal with the purchase of an adult entrée.
When: Ongoing
Halo Burger
The deal: Nab a free QP Burger after your first loyalty visit to the burger chain.
When: Ongoing
B.GOOD
The deal: The restaurant has expanded its usual kid meal deal. Kids can eat free every day of the week with the purchase of one adult entrée. In fact, you can get two free kid meals for every adult meal purchase.
When: Ongoing
Penn Station East Coast Subs
The deal: Order a sub online, and you can get a free small sub with the code "PSBOGO."
When: Ongoing
Grimaldi's Pizzeria
The deal: Grab a free appetizer or salad when you join Grimaldi's Pizzeria Rewards.
When: Ongoing
Peet's
The deal: Buy a one-pound bag of coffee beans and you'll get a free small drip coffee.
When: Ongoing
Qdoba
The deal: Guac and queso are free with the purchase of any entrée.
When: Ongoing
Food Deals on Election Day
Sonic Drive-In
The deal: Mix and match any two of the Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger, regular Fritos Chili Cheese Wrap, or small Jumbo Popcorn Chicken for $5.
When: Through December 31
Casey's
The deal: Take $7 off an order of two large specialty pizzas. Or you can take $5 off two large single-topping pizzas.
When: Through December 31
Domino's Pizza
The deal: The Mix & Match Deal will get you and two or more items on its Mix & Match menu for $5.99. That includes some sticks and medium pizzas options.
When: Ongoing
Domino's Pizza
The deal: Any combo with three-topping pizzas and Dips & Twists will run you $8.
When: Ongoing
Miguel's Jr.
The deal: Order through Uber Eats for free delivery. New DoorDash customers can get free delivery with a $15 minimum order. Additionally, if you order through Grubhub, you can get $5 off orders placed from 11 am to 7 pm.
When: Ongoing
Rubio's Coastal Grill
The deal: Place an order directly through the Rubio's app or Rubios.com to get free delivery on any order of at least $20.
When: Ongoing
Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen
The deal: The restaurant now offers Family Bundles to-go. Entrée options include House-Smoke Baby Back Ribs, Chicken Tenders, and Grilled Salmon. For $24.99, the Bundle also comes with two family-sized sides and a half-dozen Honey Butter Croissants.
When: Ongoing
Jamba
The deal: Toss in one of Jamba's Functional Boosts for free with every smoothie order made through the app.
When: Ongoing
Olive Garden
The deal: The pasta chain is now offering alcohol delivery with $15 bottles of wine and $10 six-packs. You have to order food to get alcohol, and the deal is only available where local laws permit.
When: Ongoing
Taco Cabana
The deal: If you work in a restaurant, hotel, food service industry, grocery store, big-box store, or drugstore, you can get 50% off your order when you purchase while wearing a uniform or show an ID.
When: Ongoing
Blackjack Pizza
The deal: Grab a large, one-topping pizza for $10.99 with the code "LIT."
When: Ongoing
Taco Cabana
The deal: There are a few deals you can snag at Taco Cabana right now. Get two Nutella empanadas for $2.99 (or a dozen for $14.99), $2 margaritas, or a gallon of margaritas to go for $34.99.
When: Ongoing
Quiznos
The deal: Get four meals for $29.99. The family meal comes with four 8-inch subs, four bags of chips, and four cookies. Use the very memorable code "8026."
When: Ongoing
Hooters
The deal: Make a $30 purchase, and you'll get $10 off with the code "GET10." Place an order for $50, and you'll wind up with $15 off when you use the code "GET15." However, if you think you've spotted a trend, you'll be disappointed to find out there's no "GET20."
When: Ongoing
GoPuff
The deal: New users to the convenience store delivery service will get $10 off their first two orders with the code "GET20." Though, you're going to have to hit the $20 order minimum both times.
When: Through December 31
Jet's Pizza
The deal: Take 20% off any order when you use the shop's text-to-order feature.
When: Ongoing
Más Veggies Vegan Taqueria
The deal: The ghost kitchen offers free chips and salsa on any order of at least $10 when you order for pick-up. Though, that's not valid when ordering through third-party delivery services.
When: Ongoing
Marco's Pizza
The deal: Take 25% off your first order after you download the Marco's Pizza app.
When: Ongoing
Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers
The deal: Download the new mobile app to get a free Original Double Steakburger or Regular Concrete if it's your first time downloading the app.
When: Ongoing
Local Deals on Election Day
Great Jones Distilling Co. - New York, New York
The deal: Its "Prohibition Hour"—that's its version of a happy hour—puts the price of cocktails and "light bites" at $11.
When: Tuesday-Friday, 4-7 pm
Billy's on the Beach - Newport Beach, California
The deal: The revamped happy hour includes an $8 island-inspired cocktail or wine, as well as apps like Billy’s Grilled Sausage Platter, Kahlua Pulled Pork Slider, Chicken Skewers, and Chowder Fries
When: Tuesday through Sunday, from 3-6 pm
Diego Pops - Scottsdale, Arizona
The deal: Get half-off appetizers, $2 off beers, $6 Diego Margaritas, and other deals during happy hour.
When: Daily, 3-6 pm
