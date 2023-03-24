Soon You'll Be Able to Take an Air Taxi to O'Hare Airport in Chicago

Courtesy of United Airlines

United Airlines and electric aviation startup Archer announced this week that they will be offering commercial air taxis to connect passengers between the Illinois Medical District just west of Chicago's Loop and O'Hare International Airport via electric vertical takeoff aircraft. The vehicles are a cross between a taxi, a helicopter, and maybe a hot air balloon. This is a continued expansion and investment from United Airlines to offer electric air taxi service. "Both Archer and United are committed to decarbonizing air travel and leveraging innovative technologies to deliver on the promise of the electrification of the aviation industry," said Michael Leskinen, president of United Airlines Ventures, in a statement shared with Thrillist. "Once operational, we're excited to offer our customers a more sustainable, convenient and cost-effective mode of transportation during their commutes to the airport."

Thrillist TV History of The History of Tailgating

This alternative form of transportation will be offered to people traveling in Chicago starting in 2025. The air taxis will provide alternative transportation that will be less noisy, sustainable, and even cost-competitive to other ways of getting to the airport. That may seem hard to believe, but I can personally attest that it was once cheaper to take an Uber Helicopter to JFK than it was to take a regular Uber. One air taxi route has been established in busy central areas, but there are plans to expand service to more communities in and around Chicago. Not only will the new way to travel be more sustainable and less noisy, but it will also save you so much time. Archer and United estimate that the new air taxis could transport passengers between Vertiport Chicago and O'Hare in about 10 minutes. Based on my math, there's no other way to get to the airport faster, unless you can teleport.