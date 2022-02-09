Elementary School Students Protest After Chocolate Milk Is Cut from School Lunches

Protests have been conductors for change for hundreds of years. Sometimes you’ve just got to roll your sleeves up, get on out there, and stand up for what’s right, especially when chocolate milk is involved.

As reported by ABC 7 Los Angeles, one fourth grade class at the Sierra Vista K-8 school walked out on classes in response to chocolate milk being pulled from the school's lunch menu.

Footage from an ABC 7 Instagram post shows kids from the Vacaville, California school walking outside with handwritten signs, chanting ''What do we want? Chocolate milk! When do we want it? Now!''