There's a New 'World's Best Restaurant' and It's in the US

The world's top chefs, restauranteurs, and other culinary big-shots gathered in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday to celebrate the release of the much-anticipated "World's 50 Best Restaurants" list for 2017, and of course, the naming of the new world's best restaurant. This year, the influential and controversial ranking's top honor went to an American restaurant -- for the first time in more than a decade.
After taking third place last year and fifth place in 2015, Chef Daniel Humm and Will Guidara's Eleven Madison Park in NYC was named the no. 1 best restaurant on the planet, making it the first restaurant in the United States to earn the title since the French Laundry in Napa Valley, California won in 2004, according to a report by Eater. EMP takes the top spot on the ranking from Chef Massimo Bottura's Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy (no. 2 this year), with El Celler de Can Roca in Girona, Spain; Mirazur in Menton, France; and Central in Lima, Peru, rounding out the top five.
The '50 Best' guide describes EMP as "the iconic restaurant where hospitality and cuisine are elevated to art forms." The high-priced fine dining destination is known for its borderline fanatical hospitality and a tasting menu that'll set you back $295 per person before wine and beverages, although it's possible to eat from a condensed menu at the restaurant's lounge for less and without a reservation. Humm's signature dish is roasted duck, but he points to celery root cooked in a pig’s bladder as the dish that defined his career. The restaurant, located in the historic Metropolitan Life North Building, was founded in 1998 by Danny Meyer, who sold it to Humm and Guidara in 2011.
You can check out the full "World’s 50 Best Restaurants" list, including photos, at the list's official website. In the meantime, here's the top 10:
10. Asador Etxebarri - Axpe, Spain
9. Mugaritz - San Sebastian, Spain
8. Maido - Lima, Peru
7. Gaggan - Bangkok, Thailand
5. Central - Lima, Peru
4. Mirazur - Menton, France
3. El Celler de Can Roca - Girona, Spain
2. Osteria Francescana, Modena, Italy
1. Eleven Madison Park - New York, USA
