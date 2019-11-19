This 'Elf'-Inspired Hotel Suite IS Fully Stocked With Candy and Cookie Dough

Buddy the Elf has taught us some invaluable life lessons: don't cram cookies into the VCR, cabs will plow over pedestrians, and candy, candy canes, candy corn, and syrup are all part of a well-balanced diet. But now, we can emulate the great holiday icon beyond a few basic rules.
New York City's Club Wyndham Midtown 45 is spreading holiday cheer with an immersive Elf-inspired suite. And the tricked out one-bedroom, which is available for reservations December 2 through December 26, is adorned with hundreds of paper snowflakes, a life-size toy soldier, popcorn garlands, and more, according to a press release.
Though the towering, twinkling Christmas tree and toy piles are an obvious draw, here's the real kicker: the suite's fully-equipped kitchen is stocked with Buddy-approved essentials. We're talking spaghetti, marshmallows, chocolate sauce, Pop-Tarts, rolls of cookie dough, M&Ms, soda, and those aforementioned food groups.
"Every detail of this Elf-inspired suite was designed to put families in awe from the moment they walk in," Chief Brand Ffficer Noah Brodsky said in a statement. "Visiting New York City during the holidays is at the top of many travelers’ bucket list, and Club Wyndham wants to help our owners check that list off in a spectacular way. We think there’s no better way to do it than to get families immersed into Buddy the Elf’s whimsical Christmas world."
Planning to book? Rates start at $399 or 15,000 Wyndham Rewards points. This, of course, doesn't factor in your subsequent dental costs.
