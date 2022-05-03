This Company Is Recalling Over 100 Chocolate Products Due to Salmonella

As if enough recalls haven't disrupted our week, the FDA now warns against some of our favorite after-dinner sweets. Strauss Israel has issued a recall on 100 of its Elite brand products due to salmonella contamination.

The recall includes Elite Chocolate, Cakes, Wafers, Energy Grain Snacks, Energy Chocolate Rice Cakes, Chewing gum, and Toffee Candies, which are all sold across the US, the agency announced.

The potentially contaminated products were sold in the kosher market nationally, with an especially large distribution in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, California, and Florida. Amazon, Fresh Direct, Passover.com, and other online retailers had also stocked the product.

While no illnesses have been reported, the Elite brand sweets were produced in a facility where salmonella was detected, both in the production line and liquid chocolate. The FDA warns consumers to double-check their pantries and toss out anything that may fall under the recall. You can browse the complete list of impacted products online.

According to the agency, salmonella is dangerous even to healthy individuals. Symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. It can cause more severe illnesses like arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis in some instances.