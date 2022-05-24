This New Underground Railway Line Will Get You Across London Much Faster

cktravels.com/Shutterstock

This week, a new underground rail line opened in London, promising to reduce commuting times across the city. The rail, named Elizabeth in honor of the Queen, took years to complete and was initially slated to be completed back in 2018, according to CNN. The Queen visited the rail before its opening last week. But now that it is officially open, the air-conditioned train has everyday commuters excited to whoosh across town. According to the Evening Standard, hundreds of people lined up to celebrate the train's maiden voyage, including London mayor Sadiq Khan. "It's a landmark day," Khan said after the train made its first departure.

Thrillist TV History of The History of the McRib

The line's launch was so anticipated that people were lining up outside stations to take the first ride. According to the BBC, the Elizabeth Line will cut transit time in half for many riders. The train connects Essex and Reading through Central London. The train is billed as faster, cooler, convenient, and quieter than other public transit options in the city. Whether you live in London or plan to visit, a speedy and timely journey to your destination is definitely good news. See how you can use the Elizabeth Line to check out Thrillist's must-see spots in London.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.