Olympic Skier Who Performed No Tricks in Halfpipe Disappointed to Not Be Advancing

Before you read on, you need to watch Elizabeth Swaney's run. Seriously. Watch it.
Swaney competed for Hungary in the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe. She is not a professional skier. In fact, she's not that great at halfpipe compared to her competition. She finished 24th of 24 skiers. "I didn't qualify for finals so I'm really disappointed," she told the AP. The 33-year-old who lives in California wasn't kidding.
Swaney finished with a score of 31.40, which was a good sight below the 72.80 Anais Caradeux of France logged to finish 12th, the last slot to move onto the finals.
It's not some strategy to not fall. Both of her Olympic runs look like this. According to the AP, this is a typical performance for Swaney. She has finished near the bottom in the dozen or so international events she competed in over the last four years.
As the AP notes, she's had a number of strange goals in her life, including trying out for the Oakland Raiders and running for governor of California at age 19. She only started skiing eight years ago. "I still want to inspire people to get involved with athletics or a new sport or a new challenge at any age in life," she said.
Swaney didn't do anything illegal to land a spot on the Hungarian Olympic team. She joined the team because her grandfather was Hungarian. She collected the required number of FIS points to compete in the Olympics, likely at a great personal expense.
It's not performance art. It's not a joke. She genuinely wants to compete, even though she can't do a whole lot on the halfpipe. The competitors interviewed by the AP think Swaney earned her way into the Games just like everyone else, and it's fine. Whatever you view the Olympic spirit to be ought to be alive in her goal of trying to get into the Olympics, whether or not she had a chance of seriously competing with the world's best.
You might get a smile out of her run after seeing Maddie Bowman do seemingly impossible things on the halfpipe. But, at the same time, it's an admirable pursuit. She doesn't fall. She is clearly trying to get some amplitude. She's working on improving. (Seriously, have you tried to do a halfpipe?) And she's doing nothing that hinders any of the other athletes. It's a reminder that all the athletes battling for medals in PyeongChang are just people who worked hard. See: German Madrazo and Pita Taufatofua or Ester Ledecka, who had to borrow skis to enter a skiing event as a snowboarder. (She won gold.)
