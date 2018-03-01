The Olympic Skier Who Didn't Do Any Tricks Just Got Offered a Beer Sponsorship

There are a lot of reasons for being in the Olympics. Sponsorships shouldn't be one of the top reasons, but it's a perk of proving you're one of the best in the world. Just ask US figure skater Adam Rippon, who was asked what he's looking for in a sponsorship. He replied, "I like money."
For the most part, sponsorships go to medal-winning athletes like Chloe Kim and Red Gerard. Someone like Elizabeth Swaney, the halfpipe freestyle skier who didn't perform any tricks, isn't likely to get many offers. (To be fair, she did jump and ski backward at the end of her run. Those are totally tricks. They just pale in comparison to the wild things everyone else did.)
Well, even Swaney has a sponsorship offer now. The Long Island-based Blue Point Brewing has asked "#WinterGames legend" Swaney to be the captain of the newly formed Blue Point Athletics Team. "It's a place for those who dream big despite all the naysayers, all copyright violation claims and all cease and desist letters," the offer letter reads. The last part of that is a reference to their limited run Oh Limb Pick Ale, a golden ale brewed with actual gold flakes in honor of the 2018 Winter Olympics.
The company notes that, like Swaney, they worked hard on their Oh Limb Pick journey and hit a snag or two along the way. "We, too, have had a brush with what some would deem 'technicalities,'" the offer, poster to Twitter, reads. They call their beer at that point "Oh **** Pick Beer." The offer continues, "So why the asterisks? Well, some people (the 'Winter Games' people) didn't like the fact that the beer's name is a pun based on the Greek tradition of athletics (Hint: It rhymes with 'schmolympics')."
Details of the legal situation the letter alludes to have not been clarified.
While it is an offer, it's not a lucrative one. The compensation is for free Blue Point beer for life. That's a nice perk for any beer-drinking human but probably won't pay rent. Though, Swaney has proven her ingenuity. She could probably pay for rent with Blue Point.
