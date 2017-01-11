News

Ellen Hilariously Fails at Showing Michelle Obama How to Shop at CVS

With only about four months left of his final term, President Obama and his family are preparing for the big transition into civilian life outside of the White House. That's why Ellen DeGeneres recently took it upon herself to show First Lady Michelle Obama a thing or two about grocery shopping like an everyday American at a CVS Pharmacy. And in typical Ellen style, things quickly -- and hilariously -- got out of hand. 

As you can see in the above clip from The Ellen Show, it doesn't take long for the dance-prone comedian to cause complete chaos at the otherwise sleepy CVS store, and for the First Lady to have second thoughts about her new shopping buddy. While Obama attempts to actually shop, Ellen wreaks havoc on the store by yelling into a megaphone, opening products without paying for them, pestering people with a backscratcher, and even recruiting a random customer to help them bust open some boxed wine. Oh, and then there's that moment went Ellen tries to autograph someone's baby. Basically, it's the furthest thing from a normal run to the drug store, and it's simply amazing.

But by the time the two reach the self-checkout area, the First Lady appears to have had enough. 

"You know you're really annoying," Obama says while Ellen eats some sort of breakfast bar. "It's like taking a 3-year-old to the store." Anyway, we have a feeling the First Lady will transition back into normal life just fine. As for Ellen, let's just hope she doesn't hit up CVS too often. 

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and would absolutely love to go shopping with Ellen. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

