Watch Ellen's Hilarious, Dance-Filled Tribute to the Obamas

01/19/2017

Whether you're capable of accepting it or not, Thursday marks the last full day that Barack Obama is president. And in the off chance that you're not already experiencing a roller coaster of emotions, Ellen DeGeneres just dropped a tribute video featuring clips of Obama and the First Family on The Ellen Show from the last eight years. It might be a bit hard to watch, if you're prone to feeling feelings.

"Today is the last day that Barack Obama will be our president," Ellen says at the beginning of the video. "I want to personally thank him for changing my life. I am a legally married woman because of him, and so is my wife. His courage and compassion created equality for everyone. He moved us forward and made more happen in the past eight years than I ever dreamed possible." 

Then, Ellen unleashes the clips, including the two appearances Barack Obama made on the The Ellen Show (in 2007 and again in 2016) and the multiple times the dancing talk show host hung out with Michelle Obama over the years. You know, like that one time Ellen went on a wild shopping spree with the First Lady at CVS, and when Obama danced on Ellen's show as a presidential candidate in 2007, and when Ellen challenged Michelle Obama to a push-up contest. Even the First Family's dog, Bo Obama, makes an appearance. In other words, it's worth a watch, regardless of your politics. 

h/t Mashable

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and, at this point, can only hope for the best. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

