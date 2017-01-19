Watch Ellen's Hilarious, Dance-Filled Tribute to the Obamas

Whether you're capable of accepting it or not, Thursday marks the last full day that Barack Obama is president. And in the off chance that you're not already experiencing a roller coaster of emotions, Ellen DeGeneres just dropped a tribute video featuring clips of Obama and the First Family on The Ellen Show from the last eight years. It might be a bit hard to watch, if you're prone to feeling feelings.

"Today is the last day that Barack Obama will be our president," Ellen says at the beginning of the video. "I want to personally thank him for changing my life. I am a legally married woman because of him, and so is my wife. His courage and compassion created equality for everyone. He moved us forward and made more happen in the past eight years than I ever dreamed possible."